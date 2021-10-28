TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.67

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 186188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 487.53% and a negative net margin of 83.72%. The company had revenue of $782.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TUI AG will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.48%.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

