Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,000 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 345,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,451. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

