Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of -0.75.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

