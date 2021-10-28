Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.95

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 60932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.