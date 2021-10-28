Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.51

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 16636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

