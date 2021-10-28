Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 25,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

