Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.340-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.34 to $3.40 EPS.

PNR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.08. 1,404,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. Pentair has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

