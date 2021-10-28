CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 22,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. CBTX has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get CBTX alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBTX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBTX were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.