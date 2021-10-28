54,950 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.9% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

INTC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 340,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,206,174. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

