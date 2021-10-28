Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 362,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,206,174. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

