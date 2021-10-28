Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New $782,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 203,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,742. The firm has a market cap of $418.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.81.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.