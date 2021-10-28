FORA Capital LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 33.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 29.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.23. 50,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.