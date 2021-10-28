$LONDON Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $29,025.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00069480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00095085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.32 or 1.00266638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.27 or 0.06951842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

