SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $32.48. 3,620,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.