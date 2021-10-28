Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ACHL has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 267,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,314. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a current ratio of 17.21.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

