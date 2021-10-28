Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $384.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.