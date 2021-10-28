Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,853. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 36,244.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.