Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.85 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 339,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -292.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

