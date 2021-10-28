Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.850 EPS.

COLM traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 396,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,902. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.