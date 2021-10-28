Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 58,603 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 640,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 165,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

