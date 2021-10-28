The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS.

NYSE BA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $206.65. 249,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,617,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.28. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

