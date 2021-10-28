Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $27.73

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 1,233,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,769. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $332,313,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

