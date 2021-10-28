Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report $32.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $32.62 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $102.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $103.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -1.37.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $687,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.