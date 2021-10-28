Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.90. 6,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,562. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $889.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CSV shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.