Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for about $33.86 or 0.00055677 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $348.10 million and approximately $920,417.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00209532 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00098662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

