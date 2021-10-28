Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $109,290.35 and approximately $1,243.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00209532 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00098662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

