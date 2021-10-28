Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.900-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.12 billion.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.34. 5,862,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,865. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.72.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

