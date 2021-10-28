Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 158,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

