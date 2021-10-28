Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA remained flat at $$23.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,191. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.37. Forterra has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forterra stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Forterra worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

