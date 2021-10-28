UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 620,907 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,689,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.61 and its 200 day moving average is $325.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

