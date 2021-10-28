24,229 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. Visa comprises about 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.52. 350,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,742. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.27. The stock has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.81.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

