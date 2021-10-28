UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 180,961 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 180,961 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Tesla worth $2,366,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $34.17 on Thursday, hitting $1,072.03. 712,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,475,398. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 540.55, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day moving average is $689.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $1,094.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

