Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $824.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

