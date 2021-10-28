Analysts Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Braskem reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $9.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion.

BAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Braskem stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 189,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Braskem has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem during the second quarter valued at $495,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

