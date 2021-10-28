Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.61). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 493,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.