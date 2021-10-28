Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Million

Brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce sales of $2.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $3.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Shares of SPCE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 10,379,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,853,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200,878 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

