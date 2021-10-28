KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. KBR updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 2,205,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

