1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 1,162,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

