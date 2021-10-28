1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 1,162,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
