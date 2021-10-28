Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 105,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $355.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

