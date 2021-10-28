Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.607 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,592. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $156.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 150.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

