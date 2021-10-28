Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MEDP traded up $9.30 on Thursday, reaching $219.90. 6,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,070. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $106.83 and a one year high of $217.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

