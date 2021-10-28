Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharps Compliance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.52% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.