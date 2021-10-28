Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boot Barn stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,170. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boot Barn stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

