Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.76

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2371101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

