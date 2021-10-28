Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,077.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

