Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $227.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.