Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys Shares of 13,214 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,025,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

