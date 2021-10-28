Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $19.74 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.60. 32,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

