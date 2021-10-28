United Services Automobile Association Buys 235,722 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,722 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.4% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $77,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Amundi bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $757,802,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 115,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

