Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.56.

MMSI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 296,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,410. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

